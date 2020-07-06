Chicago Hospital Hit With Privacy Suit Over Finger Scans

Law360 (July 6, 2020, 3:55 PM EDT) -- A Chicago hospital has been hit with a proposed class action in state court alleging it collects, stores and shares biometric data from employees' time-tracking finger scans without ever obtaining their informed consent as required by Illinois' strict biometric privacy law. Former employees Teresa House and Davena Crawley-McCray claim in Cook County Circuit Court that Saint Anthony Hospital Inc., which currently employs about 500 people at its Chicago facility, has required employees to scan their fingerprints into two different time-tracking systems since 2006 but never obtained their informed consent to do so. The hospital has "disregarded and continues to disregard employees'...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS