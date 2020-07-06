USWNT Adds Mayer Brown Appellate Attys In Equal Pay Suit

Law360 (July 6, 2020, 8:25 PM EDT) -- U.S. women's national team soccer players added a pair of Mayer Brown LLP appellate experts, including a prolific U.S. Supreme Court advocate, to their legal team in a pay discrimination lawsuit against the U.S. Soccer Federation, gearing up for what could be a long legal fight after a federal judge gutted their claims. Mayer Brown Washington, D.C., partners Nicole Saharsky, a former assistant U.S. solicitor general mostly under the Obama administration, and appellate specialist Brian Netter were added to the players' legal team Thursday as the players look to tee up a Ninth Circuit appeal. They join a legal team currently...

