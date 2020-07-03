Trump's Niece Claims She Was Duped By President's Fraud

Law360 (July 3, 2020, 2:41 PM EDT) -- President Donald Trump's niece, who is fighting to release her purportedly damning tell-all book about her family, said Thursday that the president and his siblings fraudulently induced her to enter a nondisclosure agreement based on their bogus estimates of her stake in the Trump empire. In an affidavit filed in New York state court, Mary Trump claims she would never have entered the 2001 agreement with the president, his brother Robert Trump and their sister Maryanne Trump, who is a former federal judge, if she had known how much her stake of the Trump empire was actually worth. "I relied on...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS