Wachtell, Latham Guide Uber's $2.65B Postmates Purchase

Law360 (July 6, 2020, 9:18 AM EDT) -- Uber Technologies Inc. plans to buy private equity-backed Postmates Inc. for roughly $2.65 billion, in a deal announced Monday that heats up competition in the online food delivery industry and was steered by Wachtell Lipton and Latham & Watkins. Uber and Postmates said their combination would result in a stronger technological platform with an expanded list of restaurants. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg, File) The all-stock transaction stands to bolster Uber's Rides and Eats platform in the U.S., according to a statement. Rumors that Uber was eyeing Postmates have persisted ever since Uber missed out on Grubhub, which was acquired last month by...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS