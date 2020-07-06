Pharmacies Can't Slip Opioid Nuisance Claims, Counties Say

Law360 (July 6, 2020, 3:24 PM EDT) -- Two Ohio counties urged a federal judge to shut down requests by pharmacy chains to toss claims that they created a public nuisance by failing to monitor suspicious opioid orders that helped fuel an epidemic of painkiller addiction, saying the state's public nuisance law fits their claims. Ohio's Trumbull County and Lake County said in a brief Thursday that the pharmacies, which include Walmart Inc., HBC Service Co., Walgreen Co., CVS Pharmacy Inc. and Rite Aid, inappropriately argued in June that the counties' claim for public nuisance against them permits only injunctive relief and can't be pursued under the common law...

