Conn. Worker Covered By Mass. Injury Law, Court Says

Law360 (July 6, 2020, 2:51 PM EDT) -- The Massachusetts Appeals Court ruled Monday that a Connecticut worker injured while on the job in the Bay State can sue within Massachusetts' three-year statute of limitations, reversing a lower court ruling that had thrown out the suit. The ruling revives a suit by Connecticut resident James Doughty, who suffered serious injuries in 2011 while working at a construction site at Grafton High School in Central Massachusetts when he fell 18 feet after his lifeline failed. Doughty and Pacific Insurance Company Ltd., his company's worker's compensation insurer, argued Dimeo Construction Co., Shepard Steel Co. Inc. and Champion Steel LLC should be...

