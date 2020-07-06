FERC Seeks More Time To Digest DC Circ. Pipeline Ruling

Law360 (July 6, 2020, 5:22 PM EDT) -- The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission asked the D.C. Circuit on Monday to pause a recent order upending the agency's ability to delay requests to reconsider gas project approvals, telling the court it needs time to figure out how to implement the court's June decision and to consider a U.S. Supreme Court appeal. FERC opened the door for a potential trip to the high court in its request for a three-month stay of the order, set to take effect on Tuesday. On June 30, in a significant victory for landowners whose properties lie in the path of pipelines and other projects, the court ruled...

