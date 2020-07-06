Dispute In €290M Romania Property Deal Heads To Arbitration

Law360 (July 6, 2020, 4:20 PM EDT) -- Commercial investor and developer NEPI Rockcastle announced Monday it has entered arbitration with real estate investment firm AFI Europe over the sale of its portfolio of office properties in Romania for roughly €290 million. NEPI announced in December that AFI Europe purchased the portfolio, a deal including four properties with a combined 117,500 square meters (about 1.26 million square feet) of space in Bucharest and Timișoara. The deal was worth about $323.2 million at the time. In an early April update, NEPI said the transaction should have gone through on March 31, asserting that AFI had breached the agreement because it...

