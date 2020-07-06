Chef Denied Retrial In IP Row With Calif. Restaurant Chain

Law360 (July 6, 2020, 9:21 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge has denied a celebrity chef's bid for a new trial after she lost her intellectual property suit against a restaurant chain that took over her business, ruling that she didn't properly file her motion after the jury found in the chain's favor. U.S. District Judge Dean D. Pregerson said Friday that vegan chef Tanya Petrovna only filed a half-page "notice of motion and motion for new trial" in her suit against Native Foods Holdings LLC that contained no memorandum specifying why she believed that evidence presented to the jury did not sufficiently show that it should find...

