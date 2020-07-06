Dish Wants $16.8M Default Over Pirated Content

Law360 (July 6, 2020, 9:24 PM EDT) -- Dish Network says it deserves a $16.8 million payday by default after the owner of more than a dozen websites that survive off of siphoning its content failed to respond to the satellite company's suit seeking to stop the pirating. The satellite giant made its request for default judgment Friday, telling a Texas federal court that Pakistani resident and website owner Nauman Khalid still hasn't answered the claims that Dish laid against him more than seven months ago. It's also hoping for a permanent injunction blocking Khalid from any further pirating and ordering the domains he used transferred over to Dish,...

