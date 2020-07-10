Cozen Snags Calif. Real Estate Partner From Sidley Austin

Law360 (July 10, 2020, 2:39 PM EDT) -- Cozen O'Connor has poached a partner from Sidley Austin in a move that expands the firm's real estate bench in Santa Monica, California, Cozen announced earlier this month. Mitchell Poole decamps Sidley Austin LLP to join Cozen O'Connor PC as a shareholder. Poole counsels equity owners of office, industrial, senior housing, student housing and multifamily properties on a variety of real estate matters, and also represents owners of full-service resorts. He also has significant real estate finance experience on the lender and borrower sides and has done significant real estate joint-venture work. Poole told Law360 in an interview on Friday he...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS