'You' Means Greenspoon Marder Must Face Suit, Court Told

Law360 (July 6, 2020, 9:35 PM EDT) -- An estate administrator told a New Jersey federal court Monday that Greenspoon Marder LLP should not be allowed to escape her proposed class action claiming the firm gave her the wrong impression she was personally liable by using the word "you" in a debt collection letter to the estate, a position the firm has called "absurd." Kimma Rock, as executrix of the estate of Isabel Shick, urged the court to deny the firm's motion to dismiss her amended complaint over various alleged violations of the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act with respect to the Feb. 19 letter, which referred to "the...

