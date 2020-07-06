NY Judge Leaves McKinsey Critic Stuck In Dismissal 'Trap'

Law360 (July 6, 2020, 10:09 PM EDT) -- Turnaround pro Jay Alix remains stuck in a "finality trap" that may prevent him from appealing a New York federal judge's dismissal of RICO claims against McKinsey & Co., as the judge said Monday that Alix didn't deserve a way out of a trap he himself laid. U.S. District Court Judge Jesse Furman denied motions by Alix that he said were aimed at escaping the "finality trap" created when Alix voluntarily dismissed his state law claims against McKinsey before Judge Furman issued a final order on the RICO claims. "That may or may not leave Alix with an avenue to appeal...

