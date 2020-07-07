Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Activist Facing Deportation Slams Feds' Case As 'Irrelevant'

Law360 (July 7, 2020, 8:48 PM EDT) -- The director of a New York immigrant advocacy group fighting his own deportation order has brushed off the case against him, telling the U.S. Supreme Court that the government's reliance on prior similar and "irrelevant" cases is redundant.

Ravidath Ragbir, who scored a victory last year when the Second Circuit ruled that U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement had unlawfully retaliated against him for exercising his right to free speech under the First Amendment, on Monday derided not only the pertinence of the government's selected case law, but also the notion that the circuit court's decision didn't account for one of those...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!