Commerce Scrambling To Shore Up Tariff Exclusion Records

Law360 (July 6, 2020, 6:29 PM EDT) -- The Trump administration has not kept sufficient records of its system for granting tariff exemptions and is currently in the process of tracking down missing documents, according to a Monday filing at the U.S. Court of International Trade. Importer JSW Steel USA Inc. sued the U.S. Department of Commerce last year, arguing that its request to be excluded from the administration's national security-based 25% levy on steel was unfairly denied. As the case was poised for oral argument, the government told the CIT in May that its administrative record was incomplete, which has momentarily delayed the suit. CIT Judge Claire Kelly...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS