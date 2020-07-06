Businessman Slams Forum Shopping In $14M Award Fight

Law360 (July 6, 2020, 10:13 PM EDT) -- A dispute between two childhood friends relating to a $14 million arbitral award stemming from a soured project to modernize a Moldovan vegetable oil extraction facility must be adjudicated in federal court, one of the men said, calling an effort to remand nothing more than forum shopping. Alexander Spiegel and his companies told the court Monday that efforts by his old friend Yuri Drukker to send the litigation back to New York state court on procedural grounds are just another attempt to put off having to pay the $14 million arbitral award, which was issued to him after a London Court...

