What High Court Ruling Means For TCPA's Future

Law360 (July 7, 2020, 6:11 PM EDT) -- On July 6, the U.S. Supreme Court issued its ruling in Barr v. American Association of Political Consultants Inc.[1] The court declined to invalidate the Telephone Consumer Protection Act's automated calls to cellphones provision and limited its decision to striking down the government-debt exception to the statute. In affirming the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit, Justice Brett Kavanaugh, writing for a plurality, found that the "entire 1991 robocall restriction should not be invalidated, but rather that the 2015 government-debt exception must be invalidated and severed from the remainder of the statute" as an impermissible content-based restriction on speech...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS