Justices Limit Voiding Of Water Permit To Keystone Pipeline

Law360 (July 6, 2020, 11:14 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday limited the impact of a Montana federal judge's decision to prohibit new pipeline projects from using an expedited Clean Water Act permitting process, temporarily pausing the order as it applies to projects other than the Keystone XL pipeline. The one-paragraph order penned by Justice Elena Kagan mostly lifted the order handed down in April by U.S. District Judge Brian Morris, which voided a nationwide permit that's used in thousands of oil and gas and infrastructure projects. Nationwide Permit 12, as it's known, is used as an alternative to a more intensive and slower review process...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS