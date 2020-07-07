Ex-JPMorgan Trader Can't Ditch Forex-Rigging Conviction

Law360 (July 7, 2020, 2:25 PM EDT) -- A former JPMorgan trader's conviction for scheming with the competition to fix prices in the foreign currency market remains intact after a Manhattan federal judge said the evidence at trial was more than enough to support the verdict. In a ruling on Monday, U.S. District Judge John G. Koeltl rejected a bid by ex-trader Akshay Aiyer to overturn his November conviction for fixing prices on trades in Eastern European, Middle Eastern and African currencies between 2010 and 2013. Jason Katz, formerly of Barclays and BNP Paribas, and Christopher Cummins, formerly of Citigroup, both pled guilty and testified at Aiyer's trial. Their...

