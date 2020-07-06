6th Circ. Says Ordering GM, Fiat CEOs To Meet Goes Too Far

Law360 (July 6, 2020, 11:49 PM EDT) -- The Sixth Circuit on Monday said a Michigan federal judge can't require General Motors' CEO to negotiate an end to the automaker's claims that Fiat Chrysler bribed union officials in a scheme that disadvantaged rival carmakers, although the court also rejected GM's request to reassign the case to another judge. General Motors LLC had alleged in its Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act suit that Fiat Chrysler bribed the senior auto workers union officials to corrupt the collective bargaining process and disadvantage rival carmakers. But late last month, U.S. District Judge Paul D. Borman ordered GM chief executive Mary Barra and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS