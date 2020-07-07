9th Circ. Urged To OK $7M Atty Fees In ConAgra Label Fight

Law360 (July 7, 2020, 5:07 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit should affirm a California federal court's blessing of a settlement in which attorneys received nearly seven times what class members obtained in a dispute over ConAgra Foods Inc.'s labeling on oil products, as the deal conforms with legal precedent, the class has argued. The deal, in which the class received $993,919 while its attorneys received $6.85 million, was fair and reasonable, as the case involved more than eight years of litigation, ConAgra agreed to pay up more than $68 million depending on the participation of class members, and the lawyers received compensation for only a portion of the...

