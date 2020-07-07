Gov't Ties Ex-Panama President's Sons To Odebrecht Scheme

Law360 (July 7, 2020, 6:41 PM EDT) -- New York federal prosecutors have charged two sons of former Panamanian President Ricardo Martinelli over their alleged roles in a massive bribery and money laundering scheme tied to Brazilian conglomerate Odebrecht SA. Luis Enrique Martinelli Linares, 38, and Ricardo Alberto Martinelli Linares, 40, both of Panama City, Panama, were arrested Monday at el Aeropuerto Internacional La Aurora in Guatemala and face money laundering charges in the Eastern District of New York, prosecutors announced late Monday. The elder Ricardo Martinelli, a U.S.-educated Panamanian entrepreneur and businessman, was president of the Republic of Panama from 2009 until 2014. Prosecutors say Luis and the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS