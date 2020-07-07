FTC Targets Belizean Executive In Real Estate Scam Suit

Law360 (July 7, 2020, 7:17 PM EDT) -- The Federal Trade Commission has urged a Maryland federal judge to hold a Belizean man liable for more than $138 million in an alleged Belize real estate scam, accusing him of trying to escape his part in running a fraudulent operation that deceived American consumers. The agency told U.S. District Judge Peter J. Messitte in a motion for default judgment Monday that the executive, John Usher, served in multiple roles for outfits named as corporate defendants in the FTC's long-running litigation. As early as 2008, Usher became the director of a fraudulent entity called the Sittee River Wildlife Reserve and then...

