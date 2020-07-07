MV3 Patent At Heart Of Texas Cases Survives PTAB Review

Law360 (July 7, 2020, 7:33 PM EDT) -- MV3 Partners LLC has triumphed at the Patent Trial and Appeal Board, with the board upholding dozens of claims in a mobile streaming patent the company has asserted against Roku, Kohl's Corp. and Best Buy Co. in separate cases before U.S. District Judge Alan Albright in the Western District of Texas. After failing to persuade the board last September to reconsider its institution decision because of a looming trial, MV3 nonetheless scored a win Monday with the board determining that Unified Patents, which challenged the patent but is not a party to the parallel litigation in the West Texas, failed to...

