Drivers Fight Trucking Cos.' Bid To Nix Antitrust Claims

Law360 (July 7, 2020, 3:25 PM EDT) -- A proposed nationwide class of truck drivers has urged a California federal judge to reject a request to toss their antitrust claims against four trucking companies, saying Monday that the companies' bid was already rebuffed by the court. The drivers said Stevens Transport Inc., Southern Refrigerated Transport Inc., Covenant Transport Inc. and Paschall Truck Lines Inc. repeated many arguments they had raised to dismiss previous iterations of the drivers' complaints — which said the companies and four others agreed to avoid poaching drivers so they could keep labor costs down. Those arguments were previously dismissed by the court, according to the...

