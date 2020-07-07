Revive Free Speech Case Against Tech Cos., DC Circ. Told

Law360 (July 7, 2020, 4:22 PM EDT) -- The conservative group Freedom Watch and activist Laura Loomer have urged the full D.C. Circuit bench to resurrect their $1.5 billion antitrust and First Amendment claims accusing Google, Facebook, Twitter and Apple of conspiring to suppress conservative viewpoints on their platforms. The petitioners argued Monday in a 17-page bid for en banc review that a three-judge panel's May ruling wrongly concluded that they failed to adequately argue that the tech giants can violate the First Amendment — as they are not state actors — and that there is no evidence of an agreement between the companies. According to the filing to...

