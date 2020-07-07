Serenity Says Ferring Owes $389K In SDNY Zoom IP Trial

Law360 (July 7, 2020, 10:37 PM EDT) -- Drugmaker Serenity told a New York federal judge Tuesday that rival Ferring owes it $388,700 for its alleged patent infringement during the second day of a Zoom bench trial, which also saw Serenity's co-founder questioned about whether he was the sole inventor of the nighttime urination medication patents at issue. The trial before the Southern District of New York's Chief Judge Colleen McMahon, being held remotely because of the coronavirus pandemic, began with Ferring Pharmaceuticals' suit seeking to invalidate two Serenity Pharmaceuticals patents. Those patents relate to the use of the anti-diuretic compound desmopressin, the active ingredient in Ferring's nighttime urination...

