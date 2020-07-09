Shearman & Sterling Taps Bird & Bird Int'l Arbitration Atty

Law360 (July 9, 2020, 7:16 PM EDT) -- Shearman & Sterling LLP said it has hired a Bird & Bird LLP international arbitration attorney with broad experience in complex commercial and investment treaty disputes to serve as a partner in its London office. Garreth Wong represents clients under all leading arbitration rules and a wide variety of national laws in matters related to a range of industries, including energy and construction, Shearman said Tuesday. His regional experience extends to Asia, Europe and Africa, the law firm said. "I have long known about and admired Shearman & Sterling's preeminent international arbitration practice," Wong said in a statement. "It is a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS