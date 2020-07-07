Shell Workers Say Personal Info Is Plan Asset In ERISA Fight

Law360 (July 7, 2020, 7:05 PM EDT) -- A proposed class of current and former Shell workers has urged a Texas federal judge not to toss their ERISA suit claiming Fidelity and affiliates were wrongly allowed to use their confidential data for marketing, arguing that information qualifies as plan assets. The workers on Monday opposed the dismissal bid from Fidelity Investments Institutional Operations Co. Inc. and others in the Employee Retirement Income Security case, accusing the companies and Shell Oil Co. of flouting their fiduciary duties to Shell's 401(k) plan. "Plaintiffs' theory is not novel," the workers said. "Before ERISA was enacted, courts routinely recognized the same types of...

