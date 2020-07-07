Morgan Stanley Slams Ex-VP's Pursuit Of Bias Suit

Law360 (July 7, 2020, 7:25 PM EDT) -- An ex-Morgan Stanley executive waived his right to hash out his wrongful termination claims when he failed to pursue arbitration and instead refiled identical claims with regulators after the case was tossed, the investment banking giant told a New Jersey federal court Monday. In a brief, Morgan Stanley & Co. urged the court to enjoin Craig Schmell from litigating his allegations with the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority or any other forum and to declare the claims barred since he'd had the chance to resolve them, but passed it up. Schmell's suit alleges he was fired for past drug and alcohol abuse....

