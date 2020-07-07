Australia Logistics REIT Drops $121M On Pair Of Properties

Law360 (July 7, 2020, 4:24 PM EDT) -- Dexus Australian Logistics Trust has acquired a pair of industrial properties in Australia for AU$173.5 million ($121 million), according to an announcement from the company on Tuesday. The deal is for 37-39 Wentworth St. in Greenacre, New South Wales, as well as a Ford facility at Merrifield Business Park in Mickleham, Victoria. Australian real estate firm Dexus owns 51% of the REIT, and thus Dexus' share of the purchase price is AU$88.5 million. Dexus said it would fund its portion of the purchase with draws on its debt facilities. Dexus did not disclose sell-side information in its announcement on Tuesday....

