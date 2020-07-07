Ill. McDonald's Owner Hit With Finger Scan Privacy Suit

Law360 (July 7, 2020, 8:06 PM EDT) -- An Illinois McDonald's franchise owner got hit with proposed class claims Monday that the company has violated its employees' biometric privacy rights by requiring them to scan their fingerprints to track their work time without first obtaining their informed consent. Joanna Currie's state court lawsuit claims McEssy Investment Co., which owns several McDonald's franchise restaurants in Lake County, Illinois, requires its employees to scan their fingerprints as a method of authentication to track their breaks and work time but never informed its workers in writing about its intentions for collecting and using their personal data. Currie claims her employer's conduct violates...

