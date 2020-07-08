Egg Buyers Ask 3rd Circ. To Rehear Price-Fixing Appeal

Law360 (July 8, 2020, 6:50 PM EDT) -- Egg buyers have urged the Third Circuit to reconsider its precedential opinion not to revive their antitrust case against a major producer that allegedly conspired to reduce the supply of eggs, telling the appeals court that its decision went against "a century of precedent." In the filing on Monday, a class of restaurants and wholesalers said they believe the Third Circuit's June decision was the first in U.S. history to hold that a conspiracy between business competitors to restrict supply was not per se illegal — or automatically illegal — leaving the accused with no chance to justify their actions. The egg...

