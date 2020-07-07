Judge 'Skeptical' Of Settlement For Future Roundup Claims

Law360 (July 7, 2020, 4:27 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge has refused to postpone a hearing on a proposed $1.25 billion class action settlement seeking to resolve potential claims from users of Monsanto's Roundup weedkiller who haven't sued the company or developed cancer yet, saying there's no reason to delay when the court is already "skeptical" that the settlement is fair. In an order published Monday, U.S. District Judge Vince Chhabria rejected a bid from potential class members to reschedule a hearing set for July 24, saying that given the court's mood, it's better for all involved if a decision is made sooner rather than later....

