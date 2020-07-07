Judge Won't Delay Dakota Access Shutdown Order, For Now

Law360 (July 7, 2020, 8:39 PM EDT) -- A D.C. federal judge on Tuesday refused to put an immediate halt to his order shuttering the Dakota Access Pipeline and draining it of oil but said he would consider the developer's additional arguments on the matter. The order keeps in place U.S. District Judge James E. Boasberg's decision from Monday that gave operator Energy Transfer LP until Aug. 5 to shut down the pipeline and empty it of all oil until the Army Corps of Engineers completes a full environmental impact statement for an easement that allowed the pipeline to cross beneath a Missouri River reservoir near sacred tribal lands....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS