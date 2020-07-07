MGM Calls Starz's Licensing Claims 'Massively Overstated'

Law360 (July 7, 2020, 4:35 PM EDT) -- An MGM subsidiary urged a California federal judge Monday to toss Starz's licensing lawsuit claiming the movie studio unit allowed Starz competitors to show films and TV shows that were supposed to be exclusive to Starz's platform, saying the claims are "massively overstated" and come too late. In a 23-page motion to dismiss, MGM Domestic Television Distribution LLC asserts that Starz Entertainment LLC is simply trying to blame the movie studio unit for the network's decline in marketplace standing, which is actually just a result of cord-cutting and streaming competition — not a "run-of-the-mill licensing dispute with MGM." But on top...

