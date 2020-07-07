Haiti Wants Out Of Price-Fixing Class Action

Law360 (July 7, 2020, 7:37 PM EDT) -- Haiti's president and his two predecessors have asked a New York federal judge to toss a proposed class action that alleges they, the Haitian government and a telecommunications provider in Haiti ran a price-fixing scheme on international phone calls and money transfers, arguing that these claims lack jurisdiction like the others that were already dismissed. The three presidents noted that U.S. District Judge LaShann DeArcy Hall dismissed claims against five Haitian companies on March 31, saying the act of state doctrine prevented the court from hearing the claims because they were based on official acts — a presidential order and two circulars...

