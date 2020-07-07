JB Hunt Transport Drivers Ink $6.5M Misclassification Deal

Law360 (July 7, 2020, 5:38 PM EDT) -- A proposed class of J.B. Hunt truck drivers on Monday asked a California federal judge for preliminary approval of a $6.5 million settlement to end a lawsuit accusing the trucking company of misclassifying drivers as independent contractors instead of employees. The settlement would certify a class of 312 drivers who said they were required to shoulder expenses — like gasoline and truck repairs — with which an employee would not be burdened. J.B. Hunt Transport Inc. denies any wrongdoing as part of the agreement. "The fact that these putative class members will recover, on average, over $20,000 each, with individual recoveries reaching as...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS