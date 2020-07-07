Ex-LA Broker Gets 6 Years For $215M Portfolio Pumping Fraud

Law360 (July 7, 2020, 9:39 PM EDT) -- A former Beverly Hills stockbroker was sentenced on Monday to 72 months in prison after being convicted last year of participating in a stock price manipulation scheme that pumped up the reported profits of hedge funds and caused investors to lose $215 million. A California federal judge also ordered Michael Ficeto, 53, to pay $215,815,031 in restitution after a jury convicted him in July 2019 on 18 felony charges related to Hunter World Markets, a broker-dealer he co-owned with still at-large German financier Florian Wilhelm Jürgen Homm and used in a scheme to prop up Homm's hedge funds with artificially inflated...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS