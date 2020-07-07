Consumers Rip Tesla In Sudden Acceleration Defect Suit

Law360 (July 7, 2020, 6:23 PM EDT) -- Tesla's dogged pursuit of electric-vehicle innovation has compromised safety, resulting in defectively designed cars that could abruptly accelerate without warning, according to a revamped 54-count proposed class action filed in California federal court Monday. The suit, which was first filed in January on behalf of eight Tesla vehicle owners in five states, was expanded Monday to include 23 named plaintiffs in 11 states alleging Tesla's Model S, Model X and Model 3 electric vehicles contained a "sudden uncommanded acceleration" defect. The plaintiffs contend they have "empirical and anecdotal evidence" indicating that the integrated electronic hardware and operating software of Tesla's 2013-2020...

