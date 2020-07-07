DOL Can't Shield Amazon Worker Injury Docs From News Org

Law360 (July 7, 2020, 7:01 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Labor must give a news organization unredacted versions of data summarizing injuries and illnesses among certain Amazon warehouse workers, a California federal judge has ruled, rejecting the agency's attempt to invoke a key exception to the Freedom of Information Act. U.S. District Judge Sallie Kim ruled that the Labor Department's Occupational Safety and Health Administration must give The Center for Investigative Reporting so-called Form 300A data that it obtained from Amazon, which isn't a party to the suit. The news organization, which publishes the online news site Reveal, had sued the DOL last year seeking an order forcing...

