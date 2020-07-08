Commerce Readies Duties Against Chinese Chemical Cos.

Law360 (July 8, 2020, 4:00 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Commerce has readied countervailing duties as high as 237% against Chinese manufacturers of corrosion inhibitors, finding that the chemical companies received unfair subsidies from Beijing. Commerce said Tuesday that Chinese producers of liquid and solid forms of tolyltriazole and benzotriazole — chemicals that are used to prevent metals from deteriorating — received government subsidies ranging from 54.37% to 237%. "The Department of Commerce will instruct U.S. Customs and Border Protection to collect cash deposits from importers on corrosion inhibitors from China based on these preliminary rates," the department said in a statement. According to an accompanying fact...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS