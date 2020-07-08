Miles & Stockbridge, Tech Co. Seek To Duck Conspiracy Row

Law360 (July 8, 2020, 4:11 PM EDT) -- Miles & Stockbridge PC and a technology company sought Wednesday to toss a suit filed in Virginia federal court by an engineering rival that accuses them of orchestrating a ruse to nix the rival from a $100 million U.S. Army contract, arguing that it is seeking to split claims between two cases. Court rules bar parties such as Advanced Training Group Worldwide Inc. from splitting into more than one lawsuit claims that arise from one alleged wrong, according to a memorandum accompanying Wednesday's motion to dismiss by Miles & Stockbridge and ProActive Technologies Inc., its client in the related case....

