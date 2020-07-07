EBay Cyberstalking Case Expands As Feds Charge Ex-Cop

Law360 (July 7, 2020, 8:07 PM EDT) -- Federal prosecutors in Boston said Tuesday they have charged a seventh former eBay employee, a retired cop who worked security for the company, in connection with an alleged cyberstalking campaign against a Massachusetts couple who ran an e-commerce industry blog. Philip Cooke, 55, of San Jose, California, was charged with conspiracy to commit cyberstalking and witness tampering for allegedly helping create fake Twitter accounts to harass the married couple in Natick, Massachusetts, after they posted articles critical of the company. Cooke is a former police captain in Santa Clara, California, who supervised eBay's security operations at its European and Asian offices, prosecutors say. He...

