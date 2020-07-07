Mike Bloomberg Added To Ex-Campaign Workers' Suit

Law360 (July 7, 2020, 6:25 PM EDT) -- A woman who worked on New York billionaire Mike Bloomberg's failed presidential bid as a field organizer hit the campaign Monday with an amended class action suit that claims Bloomberg himself reneged on a promise to employ her and others through November. The new complaint that now names Bloomberg as a defendant was filed by plaintiffs including Alexis Sklair of South Carolina. It comes ahead of a scheduled July 16 conference before Manhattan U.S. Magistrate Judge Gabriel W. Gorenstein, who is overseeing the litigation along with U.S. District Judge Laura Taylor Swain. Bloomberg ended his campaign March 4, having spent $1...

