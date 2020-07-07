Bias Charge Is 'Dangerous Fiction,' Opioid MDL Judge Says

Law360 (July 7, 2020, 10:54 PM EDT) -- The Ohio federal judge overseeing multidistrict opioid litigation lambasted Walgreen Co., CVS Health Corp. and other pharmacy giants Tuesday for seeking his disqualification from the sprawling MDL, telling the Sixth Circuit that allegations of bias are reckless and untrue. In a 12-page letter, U.S. District Judge Dan Aaron Polster fought back ferociously against accusations of unfairness and pointedly questioned the legal acumen of the pharmacies, which last week urged the appeals court to assign the MDL to a different judge. "To state it plainly: the assertion by [the pharmacies] that any of my decisions are 'tainted' by 'partiality,' and particularly that...

