Ex-Hedge Funder Says Brother Shorted Him $3M In Benefits

Law360 (July 8, 2020, 3:55 PM EDT) -- A former employee of Titan Capital Group LLC has filed an ERISA suit in New York federal court claiming his brother and sister-in-law conspired to steal millions from him and owe him at least $3 million from a deferred compensation plan he participated in at the hedge fund. Marcus Abrams filed his complaint Tuesday against Titan, Russell Abrams, Sandra Piedrabuena and other entities he said they variously owned and controlled, alleging Employee Retirement Income Security Act violations and unjust enrichment, among other claims. According to the suit, Marcus Abrams, who was employed at Titan until 2009, chose to defer some of his compensation under...

