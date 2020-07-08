Brown Rudnick, Crosbie Gliner Guide GCP's $125M HQ Sale

Law360 (July 8, 2020, 6:03 PM EDT) -- Construction technology company GCP Applied Technologies said Wednesday it's selling its Cambridge, Massachusetts, headquarters to life science real estate company IQHQ Inc. for $125 million in a deal put together with help from Brown Rudnick LLP and Crosbie Gliner Schiffman Southard & Swanson LLP. GCP, which sells additives for cement and waterproofing products, among others, said the space was currently underused and that its sale would generate additional cash. Its headquarters, in Cambridge's Alewife Park, includes close to 290,000 square feet of office, laboratory and research and development space, according to the announcement. Under the terms of the sale, GCP will get an 18-month, rent-free...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS