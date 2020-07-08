Lighting Co. Investors Seek Final Nod On $2M SEC Probe Deal

Law360 (July 8, 2020, 4:30 PM EDT) -- A proposed class of shareholders of Revolution Lighting Technologies has asked a New York federal judge for final approval of a $2.1 million settlement over allegations that the company hid questionable accounting practices that were the target of a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission probe. Lead plaintiff Fred Remer asked U.S. District Judge J. Paul Oetken for final approval, arguing it represents a favorable result for the proposed class of investors who bought Revolution securities between March 14, 2014, and Nov. 14, 2018. Shareholder James Glavan filed the first complaint on Jan. 31, 2019, alleging that LED lighting company Revolution and...

