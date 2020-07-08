Rhapsody, iHeart Dropped From Music Industry Boycott Suit

Law360 (July 8, 2020, 9:10 PM EDT) -- A music rights organization run by a 21-year-old self-described "musical prodigy" dropped its group boycott allegations Wednesday against iHeartMedia, a week after dropping claims against Rhapsody that still remain pending against Apple, Amazon, Google, Spotify and others, including music licensing coordinators. Jake P. Noch's Pro Music Rights LLC offered no explanation for either notice of voluntary dismissal dropping iHeartMedia Inc. and Rhapsody International Inc., the company behind Napster, from his Connecticut federal court suit accusing most of the music industry of trying to shut PMR out of the market. Representatives for Pro Music Rights, iHeartMedia and Rhapsody did not immediately respond...

